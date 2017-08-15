Failed Brake Booster Seal Causes Master Cylinder Leak

Problem: Vehicles equipped with power brake booster assemblies fail.

Cause: Chronic master cylinder failure due to fluid leaking past secondary seal in the master cylinder bore. A defective master cylinder pushrod seal in the power brake booster allows vacuum to draw fluid past secondary seal of the master cylinder.

Solution: Replace both master cylinder and power brake unit.

Note: When replacing brake components, always flush the entire brake system with approved brake fluid from a sealed container.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Courtesy of Cardone.