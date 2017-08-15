Brakes/master cylinder
ago

Failed Brake Booster Seal Causes Master Cylinder Leak

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

5 Sizes Available For Homak RS Pro Tool Storage

Hunter Releases New Quick Tread Console For Automatic Inspection Technology

Failed Brake Booster Seal Causes Master Cylinder Leak

GM: Trailer Wiring Damages Body Control Module

Honda Accord With ABS Codes

2009-2015 Toyota Venza Brake Job

Lisle Offers GM Caster Camber Kit

Raybestos, Schwartz Performance To Restore '53 Chevy Pickup

Hunter Engineering Offers Online Self-Study Program

Matco Offers Power Steering Pulley Set For Domestic Vehicles

brake-master-cylinder-booster-featured

Problem: Vehicles equipped with power brake booster assemblies fail.

Cause:  Chronic master cylinder failure due to fluid leaking past secondary seal in the master cylinder bore. A defective master cylinder pushrod seal in the power brake booster allows vacuum to draw fluid past secondary seal of the master cylinder.

Solution: Replace both master cylinder and power brake unit.

Note: When replacing brake components, always flush the entire brake system with approved brake fluid from a sealed container.

Courtesy of Cardone.

Show Full Article