aluminum caliper service

If the engineers of a vehicle decided to use aluminum for the body of the calipers, they were probably more focused on performance than they were on the cost to manufacture. Aluminum calipers enhance the performance of a vehicle by reducing what they call un-sprung weight, which helps acceleration and handling.

One thing to keep in mind is that aluminum is much softer than cast iron and other metals from which calipers are more commonly made. The main precaution that you need to take when installing aluminum calipers is to make sure to only finger-tighten all fittings (Banjo bolt, bleeder screw, etc), and then use a torque wrench to finish-tighten to the vehicle manufacturer’s specifications.

This is critical because bleeder screws and banjo bolts are made from hardened steel and will very easily strip out threads in an aluminum caliper if they are over-tightened. Also, make sure to use new copper washers when installing new calipers.

