The new brand mark and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series mark, which prominently features the iconic Monster Energy logo, together represent a new era in NASCAR, according to representatives for the racing series....Read More
Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...
With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...
According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...
Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...
Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...
Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...
The professional auto care industry is undervalued by its customers and the people on Wall Street. On its own, the U.S. aftermarket industry would rank as the ninth largest economy in the world. It is four times greater in size than the new-car industry,...
Shortly, you will see cars in your bays that have the ability to communicate with one another. These cars are already on the street, and can facilitate driver access to many different, and potentially dangerous, networks. With these networks, simple interactions...
We recently had a 2002 Elantra GLS in the shop with assorted issues, so let’s take a look at this job since it’s a good example of some common problems we see. The car wasn’t in great shape, and a persistent check engine light was preventing it...
[ACCH]
Clore Automotive has expanded the testing range of its Model No. BA9, a 12V digital battery and system tester, from SOLAR. The BA9 can now test Start-Stop AGM and Start-Stop Enhanced Flooded batteries,...More
Gates Corp. has announced the addition of three new Timing Belt Component Kits with Water Pump (TCKWP) for applications that are in their prime replacement cycle. Applications include the 1997-2003...More
Clore Automotive has expanded the testing range of its Model No. BA9, a 12V digital battery and system tester, from SOLAR. The BA9 can now test Start-Stop AGM and Start-Stop Enhanced Flooded batteries,...More
Nothing slows your work schedule down more than a pesky, hard-to-find refrigerant leak. The Tracerline OPTI-PRO EZ-Shot A/C Kit (TP-8616) is an economical way to implement preventive leak maintenance...More
The professional auto care industry is undervalued by its customers and the people on Wall Street. On its own, the U.S. aftermarket industry would rank as the ninth largest economy in the world. It is...More
Ford Motor Co. is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle. The new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new...More