AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...

Are We The Underdogs of The American Economy, or Are We The Foundation?

The professional auto care industry is undervalued by its customers and the people on Wall Street. On its own, the U.S. aftermarket industry would rank as the ninth largest economy in the world. It is four times greater in size than the new-car industry,...

Read more...

Fencing In Vehicle Networks: Discussing Cybersecurity Best Practices On The Horizon

Shortly, you will see cars in your bays that have the ability to communicate with one another. These cars are already on the street, and can facilitate driver access to many different, and potentially dangerous, networks. With these networks, simple interactions...

Read more...

Hyundai Fuel System And Emissions Diagnostics

We recently had a 2002 Elantra GLS in the shop with assorted issues, so let’s take a look at this job since it’s a good example of some common problems we see. The car wasn’t in great shape, and a persistent check engine light was preventing it...

Read more...

by -
Andrew Markel shows how cleanliness is next to godliness when installing a new rotor on an existing hub and flange on a vehicle. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores.Read More
More videos below!
Check out all the videos at

Latest

by -
December 22,2016
The award recognizes DuraGo for the quality, technology, logistics and overall excellence the company brings to the Parts Master Brake Drum and Rotor program.Read More

by -
December 22,2016
Unveiled on The Ray, an 18-mile highway on West Georgia's Interstate 85, on Dec. 20, the new technology measures tire pressure when the vehicle drives over the road-embedded sensor plates, and tread depth is measured using multi-image technology and imaging software.Read More

by -
December 22,2016
Anne Sakara of South Carolina (pictured, far right) and Amanda Saunders of New York were the lucky winners drawn from all qualifying sweepstakes entries to win the once-in-a-lifetime prize.Read More

by -
December 21,2016
Rock salt and deicing brines can corrode brake lines. Automakers have tried galvanization, polymer coatings and physical barriers to stop this corrosion, but these surfaces can't prevent age and the pecking of road debris from causing corrosion.Read More

by -
December 21,2016
Some F-150s equipped with a 9.75 Traction-Lok rear axle assembly may exhibit a shudder, chatter and/or vibration during slow, tight turns. This concern may be more noticeable after cold startup and less noticeable once the rear axle fluid warms up. Read More

by -
December 21,2016
Having already raised a record $350,000-plus this year for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve "Toys for Tots" campaign, Federated members are working hard to push that total even higher, collecting toys and donations in their respective communities throughout the holiday season.Read More

by -
December 21,2016
IRG Sports + Entertainment, a TPG Specialty Lending company, purchased the track formerly named Memphis Motorsports Park in 2010 and has been running a full-time schedule at its championship drag strip throughout the reopening of the facility.Read More

by -
December 21,2016
The digital version of the December issue of Brake & Front End magazine is available online. Access the easy-to-view digital version that features articles on Dodge Sprinter Brake Job, ABS Solenoids, Brake Runout TSBs, Unconventional Repairs, Ford Mustang Alignment, Bearing Replacement, a host of tech tips, and more! Read More

by -
December 21,2016
According to a report by The Freedonia Group, the number of light vehicles in use is expected to exceed 263 million in 2020, and many of these vehicles are approaching an age where costly repairs become more likely.Read More

by -
December 20,2016
2011-’14 Compass/Patriot 2011-’12 Caliber Condition: The driver may describe creaking or squeaking noises coming from the front suspension. The noise is typically more noticeable during cold...Read More
Load more

[ACCH]

Latest articles from our other sites:

SOLAR Adds Start-Stop Battery Testing To Its BA9's Capabilities

Clore Automotive has expanded the testing range of its Model No. BA9, a 12V digital battery and system tester, from SOLAR. The BA9 can now test Start-Stop AGM and Start-Stop Enhanced Flooded batteries,...More

Gates Introduces Timing Belt Component Kits With Water Pump

Gates Corp. has announced the addition of three new Timing Belt Component Kits with Water Pump (TCKWP) for applications that are in their prime replacement cycle. Applications include the 1997-2003...More

SOLAR Adds Start-Stop Battery Testing to its BA9’s Capabilities

Clore Automotive has expanded the testing range of its Model No. BA9, a 12V digital battery and system tester, from SOLAR. The BA9 can now test Start-Stop AGM and Start-Stop Enhanced Flooded batteries,...More

Tracer's OPTI-PRO EZ-Shot A/C Kit Key to Preventive Leak Maintenance

Nothing slows your work schedule down more than a pesky, hard-to-find refrigerant leak. The Tracerline OPTI-PRO EZ-Shot A/C Kit (TP-8616) is an economical way to implement preventive leak maintenance...More

Are We The Underdogs of The American Economy, or Are We The Foundation?

The professional auto care industry is undervalued by its customers and the people on Wall Street. On its own, the U.S. aftermarket industry would rank as the ninth largest economy in the world. It is...More

Ford Debuts Next-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle

Ford Motor Co. is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle. The new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.