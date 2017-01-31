Various Front End Noises On Bumps (GM)

Models: 2008-â€™14 Chevrolet Captiva Sport,Â 2010-â€™14 Chevrolet Equinox,Â 2010-â€™14 GMC Terrain,Â 2008-â€™10 Saturn VUE

Correction

Important: DO NOT replace any front suspension components (strut, strut top mount bearing, etc.) without first consulting this bulletin.

1. Verify that the noise is from the upper strut mount area. The concern may be on both sides of the vehicle.

2. Raise and support the vehicle on a frame lift-type hoist.

3. Pull the dust shield/jounce bumper assembly out of the strut top mount cup.

4. Slide the dust shield/jounce bumper assembly down to expose the top portion of the strut shaft.

5. Apply grease around the circumference of the strut shaft that is exposed.

6. Unseat the bottom of the dust shield from the strut.

7. Slide the dust shield/jounce bumper assembly up to expose the bottom portion of the strut shaft.

8. Apply the grease around the circumference of the strut shaft that is exposed.

9. Slide the dust shield/jounce bumper assembly down and reattach the bottom to the strut.

10. Push the top of the dust shield/jounce bumper assembly up into the top mount cup as far as possible by hand. The assembly will fully seat once the vehicle is on the ground and the suspension is allowed to compress.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.