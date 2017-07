When a repair is made on a power steering system, there’s a chance that metal shavings can enter the system. This can lead to premature failure of the rack and cause a costly comeback.

In addition to contaminants, the working life of power steering fluid is only three to five years, and it is very rarely replaced when needed. By swapping the fluid, you’re helping to extend the life of the power steering system.

Courtesy of CRP Automotive.