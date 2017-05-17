Hyundai: MDPS Coupling Replacement

Affected Models:

2013-‘15 Elantra

2013-‘14 Sante Fe

2012-‘14 Azera

2012-‘15 Veloster

Condition: Driver may notice a “clicking” or “thud” noise when turning the steering wheel.

Solution: The motor driver power steering (MDPS) assembly contains a flexible rubber coupling that wears out over time. Wear of the coupling does not affect the ability to steer or control the vehicle.

Parts: The revised part number is 56315-2K0000-FFF. The updated part offers increased durability.

Replacement Tip: Clean out the coupling seating areas between the motor and column with compressed air so the new flexible coupling will seat.

Courtesy of Mitchell 1.