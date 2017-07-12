Professional TPMS Tools From K Tool International



K Tool International (KTI) expands its offering with two new TPMS tools for vehicle service professionals.

These new TPMS tools offer comprehensive make, model and year look up, have 98.6% sensor coverage and display all sensor data in seconds.

The KTI TPMS Tool (KTITPMSTOOL) is designed for medium-sized tire shops and tough service station environments with its rugged casing and durable rechargeable battery. This tool will read 98.6% of all sensors and can program all leading aftermarket TPMS sensor brands, says the company.

For larger tire shops in need of a versatile and upgradable tool, the KTI TPMS Pro (KTITPMSPRO) supports all known programmable TPMS sensors and is packed with the essential functions and features, plus it has an OBD II port. Adding the OBD II will allow you to reset the ECU in less than 2 minutes. The KTI TPMS Pro is easy to operate with an icon interface and bright color display. It checks the remote keyless entry signal and provides indirect, manual and auto relearn procedure information.

The TPMS Pro is available individually or in a TPMS OBD kit (KTITPMSOBD), which includes the OBD II module in a soft-shell case.

Thanks to frequent updates, the newest TPMS sensors and vehicles are included each year for both models. KTI professional TPMS tools are covered by a one-year warranty with one year of free updates and include worldwide TPMS technical support.