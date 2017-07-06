DriveTrain/Transmission
ago

Oil Consumption on Manual Transmission Acura Vehicles

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

'The Group' Updates Website To Showcase Vendor Partners

Oil Consumption on Manual Transmission Acura Vehicles

Power Steering: To Flush or Not to Flush?

Audi Start-Stop System Information

Tenneco Expands Walker Ultra Catalytic Converter, Walker Quiet-Flow SS Muffler Coverage

Aluminum Caliper Service

Common Reasons For Wheel Bearing Failure

Electronic Parking Brake Deactivation Procedures On Ford Vehicles

ATEQ Announces New June TPMS Tool Software Updates

Tenneco Announces Largest Single-Month Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Line

In this updated TSB from 2013, Acura discusses how some 2011-‘13 TSX models with manual transmissions can develop an oil consumption problem. The TSB states: “If you do not see any other factors contributing to oil consumption, consider engine braking as the possible cause.”

According to the TSB, engine braking creates a high vacuum condition in the engine that causes more oil to pass by the piston than expected. Higher RPM downshifts with no throttle input can further increase oil consumption. The corrective action cited in the TSB is to replace the piston and piston rings.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.

Show Full Article