LTI Tools Introduces Lug Ripper II

Got a frozen lug nut you can’t get off? Don’t torch it off and damage the rim.

The Lug Ripper II (LT1350) only drills out the internal threads of the lug nut and the external threads of the stud in 11 minutes or less.

Easily replace a damaged lug nut/stud with the threads now removed.

The special Tungsten steel drill bit with four carbide cutters gets the job done safe, fast and efficient, says the company.

Comes with four drill guides to fit 17mm, 19mm, 21mm, 23mm and SAE 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16” and 7/8” lug nuts.

