Renovated Hofmann Training Facility Provides State-Of-The-Art Learning Opportunities



With more than 350 factory-trained professionals on staff, Hofmann says it provides leading training and sales support for its customers. The recently renovated Hofmann training and manufacturing facility in Conway, Arkansas, provides state-of-the-art instructional classes to help shop owners and professional service technicians improve performance, productivity and most importantly, the bottom line.

“Our center in Conway offers Hofmann customers a wide variety of training options to help them maximize the efficiencies of their equipment and valuable strategies to help them grow their businesses,” said Ronald Racine, North American training manager. “At Hofmann, we stay connected to our customers after they invest in our equipment to ensure they receive all the support and service they need to succeed in the marketplace.”

As part of its long-standing commitment to the U.S. market, the Jack D. Michaels Training center in Conway, named after the former Snap-on CEO and president, provides Hofmann customers with training on automotive service equipment, customer service and vehicle repair strategies. Classes are available to direct sales agents and distributors, as well as end-users of Hofmann products. The contemporary facility includes modern classrooms, fully-equipped training garages and an engineering lab.

The Conway facility also houses all facets of equipment production, including product design, manufacturing, sales and distribution. The company has more than 200 employees in the Conway area.

Customers can learn more about Hofmann wheel service products by calling 800-251-4500 or visiting us.hofmann-equipment.com/en/.