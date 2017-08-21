Gabriel Introduces New Website Training Resources



Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC) has announced the launch of its Gabriel website training menu. The company is introducing a series of training options as an expansion of its Answerman technical service offerings, including videos, technical bulletins, online catalogs and FAQs for both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

“The convenience and resources from the new training menu have received a lot of positive feedback,” said Jonathon Gore, director of marketing at Gabriel North America. “We are dedicated to keeping our customers educated about our products. By expanding our Answerman page to a full menu of resources and training options, we strive to provide as much education as possible.”

The new training menu is divided into two sections, one for light vehicle training and one for heavy-duty training. Each section includes a series of training videos for dealers and installers to better sell Gabriel shocks and struts, as well as to ensure proper handling and optimum performance.

The menu also provides FAQs that offer a variety of information to dealers, installers and consumers. Technical bulletins and the Answerman Tech Line aim to educate Gabriel customers on product installation and safety, inspection, proper disposal and the best fit for a vehicle in question, along with many other useful topics.

Another convenient training menu option accepts field training requests for Gabriel Ride Control On-Site Product Training. Here, Gabriel customers can request custom Gabriel product knowledge training at their operation, based on availability. Training participants can include parts managers, mechanics or outside sales personnel.

In addition, a full online PDF catalog for light vehicle and heavy-duty ride control products is available for dealers and customers to choose the best possible option for their sale. Gabriel’s interactive Part Lookup also is available on the home page for instant online search by application or part number.

To learn more about Gabriel’s online training resources, click the Training menu tab at gabriel.com.