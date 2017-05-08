ATEQ Video Explains How To Use WebVT



ATEQ has released its newest video instructions on its tool software, WebVT.

The features and functions of WebVT jobs include:



Sync jobs from device to PC;

Display jobs by date, tool or make, model, year;

Search jobs by customer reference, job ID, plate number or VIN;

Delete jobs from WebVT;

Personalize letterhead to input company information to print out the job performance for your records or for the customer; and

Export jobs as an CSV or Excel file.

Click HERE to watch the video.