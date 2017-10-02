News/AAPEX 2017
ago

AAPEX 2017 Announces ‘Let’s Tech’ Presentations

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Time To Go Pink! Matco Tools Celebrates Tools For The Cause

Coats Introduces New Automotive Lift Line

Perfect Equipment Releases Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Weights

Tenneco Matches Single-Month Record For Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Product Line

AAPEX 2017 Announces 'Let's Tech' Presentations

Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

'Shocktober 2' Promotion Offers Consumers A New Way To Save On Monroe Ride Control Products

“Let’s Tech” returns to AAPEX with an all-new lineup of presentations delivered in 20 minutes or less to keep attendees ahead of the curve on the latest technology. Let’s Tech presentations include:

All presentations will take place on the Let’s Tech stage in the Upper Level Lobby, Sands Expo, and are included in AAPEX registration. For a schedule, visit Let’s Tech.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. To register for AAPEX, visit aapexshow.com/news. Online attendee registration is $40 through Friday, Oct. 13.

Show Full Article