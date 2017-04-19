News
ago

Advanced Radiant Systems Offers Adaptive Heating Technology

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Check Out The July Issue Of Brake & Front End Magazine

Matco Offers Power Steering Pulley Set For Domestic Vehicles

TrakMotive Expands CV Axle Offering By 170 New Numbers

Mevotech Launches 'Over-Built' Marketing Campaign

Federal-Mogul Motorparts' Abex Brand Expands Air Disc Brake Program For Commercial Vehicles

Power Steering: To Flush Or Not To Flush?

Common Reasons For Wheel Bearing Failure

Aluminum Caliper Service

Electronic Parking Brake Deactivation Procedures On Ford Vehicles

Audi Start-Stop System Information


Advanced Radiant Systems’ Modulating Unitary Range (VA) modulates both fuel and air simultaneously for a true modulation benefit.

These units are exceptionally suited for areas in a facility with inconsistent heating demands, says the company.

The VA Range automatically adjusts air and gas to properly regulate the temperature in a given space.

The direct analog signal and effective and non-proprietary controls make operation simple.

The VA is not preprogrammed; it reads the room and adjusts itself accordingly. Therefore, the output of energy will be a steady stream, eliminating temperatures dips and rises.

Show Full Article