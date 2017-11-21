ZF Aftermarket And ASE Present Esteemed Award To Master Technician



ZF Aftermarket has awarded the inaugural ZF/ASE Aftermarket Master Automobile Technician of the Year award to Timothy Sincebaugh of Auburn, New York. ZF Aftermarket sponsored its first ASE Technician Award at the ASE Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Nov. 15. The award highlighted a technician in the field who represents high-quality training, automotive skills and the importance of continuing education.

“Modern cars today have electronic communication, hybrid transmissions and evolving technology. The master technicians in the field educate themselves on new technology as it comes along and brings these lessons to everyday patrons. These are the heroes of our industry, providing vehicle owners with quality maintenance and repairs,” said Dirk Fuchs, technical training manager, ZF Aftermarket. “We would like to congratulate Tim on being one of these heroes.”

Award-Winning Technical Skills

Owner and lead technician of Sincebaugh Automotive, Timothy Sincebaugh has worked in the automotive industry as a technician for nearly 30 years. He began his career with an Associate of Applied Science degree of automotive technology from Monroe Community College. Since then, he has gone on to be awarded the Oldsmobile Master Technician of 1994 and the GM Mark of Excellence winner of 2003.

Sincebaugh now runs a successful and thriving garage in central New York. He credits his career in the field to an auto tech program class he took in high school. After enjoying the class and scoring well, he knew he had found his calling. Now he finds it a great opportunity to help people get the service they and need and not offer what they don’t need.

Sincebaugh was awarded with a $1,000 cash prize, and airfare and hotel accommodations to receive his award and join the other Master Technicians at the annual meeting.

Joining the Celebration

To qualify for the ZF/ASE Aftermarket Master Automobile Technician of the Year, the winner had to be ASE Master Auto certified and have taken one or more tests in the automobile test series in any administration in the preceding 12 months and must have the highest average passing score on the A2, A4, A5 and A6 tests taken in the past 5 years.

“ZF Aftermarket values the importance of continuing education and the evolving technology of the industry. As a technical training department, we have worked hard on creating connections with local technicians who seek to continue their technical education. Moving forward we hope to continue to create those connections and grow the technical training education of technicians across the country,” said Fuchs.

ASE has been honoring technicians in the field for more than 30 years. ZF Aftermarket says it is proud to join the many other companies honoring technicians and the all they do for the automotive industry.