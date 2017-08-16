Upgrading Brake & Front End

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

When I took over as editor, Brake & Front End was just a magazine and a website. Today, it is so much more.

In 2015, we launched the Brake & Front End e-newsletter with editions going out every Monday and Thursday. This e-newsletter delivers tech tips, technical articles and news to help you fix your customers’ vehicles.

In 2016, we launched a series of webinars tackling some of the hottest industry topics like telematics, brake pulsation and TPMS. These webinars are unique because they last only 30 minutes. All of the webinars can be viewed on-demand for no cost thanks to the sponsors at BrakeandFrontEnd.com.

Earlier this year, we upgraded Brake & Front End’s website. We completely redesigned the site to make it more mobile phone- and tablet-friendly. Now, it is easier than ever to view past and present digital issues of Brake & Front End, renew your subscription and find technical articles on the fly.

The latest project has been video. BrakeandFrontEnd.com now has a library of more than 60 original video tech tips. These videos are between one and two minutes long. We cut right to the solutions to help you understand our changing industry and the vehicles you service every day.

The print magazine is stronger than ever. It continues to be the driving force and launch pad of future endeavors. Its mission is still the same as when it was launched more than 85 years ago — helping shops take advantage of new undercar repair and diagnostic opportunities.

As for other upgrades, I’ll be taking on a new role with Brake & Front End as the director of content. In this new position, I will be researching, writing and finding the best technical content for our readers. This will also be an opportunity for me to spend more time in the shop and laboratory looking at the latest technology and trends affecting the industry.

Taking over for me in the editor’s position is Adam Redling. Adam has been the managing editor of Brake & Front End for more than two years. He has also been the lead editor of Servicio Automotriz and the Maintenance Matters supplement, and is a council member for the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG).

In the time it takes the average new car warranty to expire, Brake & Front End has been upgraded and has evolved for our changing market. What’s next? Find out next month.