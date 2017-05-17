Rotary Lift Expands Remote-Controlled Mobile Column Lift Lineup

Rotary Lift has expanded its Mach Flex powered by RedFire remote-controlled mobile column lift lineup to include the MCHF13 FLEX. This smaller Mach Flex lift provides 13,000 lbs. capacity per column, making it an excellent choice for lifting medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Technicians control the mobile column lift with Rotary’s patent-pending remote control, giving them the freedom to walk around the vehicle and the bay to check for any issues while lifting.

The Flex line-up also includes the MCH19 FLEX that provides 18,800 lbs. of capacity per column. Both systems are available in configurations of two, four, six or eight columns.

“Rotary Lift’s new Mach Flex powered by RedFire line of mobile column lifts sets a new standard in operation, performance and appearance,” says Doug Spiller, Rotary Lift heavy-duty product manager. “Customers really like its standard black paint and bold graphics package — it’s a good fit for our many customers who are turning their repair operations into premier showrooms of service. And now we’ve expanded the line with the new 13,000-lb. capacity MCHF13 to give our customers more flexibility and versatility with a lower capacity lift.”

The Mach Flex lifting system is easy to set up quickly. The unique remote control guides the technician step by step, so there’s no need to stay at each column to sync it before moving to the next.

The MCHF13 Mach Flex comes packed with standard features, including:

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Integrated vehicle height and weight gauges with digital display.

Patent-pending LockLight technology that shows at a glance whether the lift’s mechanical locks are engaged.

Joystick control for up and down (two speeds) movement.

Auto resume feature that makes using a previous set-up even faster.

99 system IDs (channels) to improve reception.

Two controller locating systems, including compatibility with Tile technology.

Ability to make software updates without cords, keys, chips or even opening the lift panel.

New column controls with ergonomically positioned metal buttons and pictograph information screen.

Larger, easier-to-read five-digit information display.

Battery-operated with onboard charger: No cords needed in the bay.

Easy-to-move adjustable forks improve set up time without the need for reducer sleeves.

Spring-loaded steering and braking system.

Protected hydraulic cylinder that does not require maintenance.

Forklift pockets for in-shop mobility.

Lower-to-locks button.

The Rotary Lift Mach Flex powered by RedFire mobile column lifting system is third-party tested and ALI certified to meet industry safety and performance standards. Like all Rotary Lift products, the MCHF13 Mach Flex is backed by the industry’s largest factory-trained distributor network providing unmatched local service and support.

For more information, visit rotarylift.com/LIFTS/MCH13-Flex/, contact your local Rotary Lift distributor or call 800-640-5438.