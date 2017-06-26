Raybestos And Schwartz Performance Team Up For New Vehicle Build



Raybestos is joining forces once again with Schwartz Performance for a custom classic build project. Once completed, the masterpiece will be awarded to one lucky winner.

“We are thrilled to work with Jeff Schwartz and his talented team to restore another American original,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Jeff Schwartz is a master when it comes to rebuilding classic vehicles, so we are excited to see what kind of magic he has in store for us. We will be announcing the select vehicle soon and we know Raybestos customers and auto enthusiasts everywhere will be surprised and excited to watch its transformation.”

As part of the restoration project, Schwartz Performance will partner with some of the industry’s leading suppliers who will provide parts and equipment for the build. In addition, Schwartz Performance will install its famous bolt-in “G-Machine” chassis system as well as an off-the-shelf performance disc brake upgrade package, using Raybestos components and premium Raybestos disc brake pads.

Most recently, Raybestos and Schwartz Performance teamed up to restore the one-of-a-kind Raybestos 1969 Ford Mustang. After touring North America and appearing in Las Vegas at AAPEX, the classic muscle car reached its final destination at the home of Vincent Cerra of Cerra Automotive in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

To keep up with the progress of the newest Raybestos build, including photos of the restoration and the addition of build partners and their performance components, follow Raybestos on its Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or visit RaybestosBuild.com.