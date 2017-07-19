Raybestos, Schwartz Performance To Restore ’53 Chevy Pickup



After the restoration of a dynamic ’71 Camaro and an iconic ’69 Mustang, Raybestos is going even further back in time to rebuild a 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck. Partnering for the third time with world-renowned builder Schwartz Performance, Raybestos and the Schwartz team will restore the timeless classic to its former glory.

“The Chevrolet Advanced-Design series was one of the first pickup lines manufactured after World War II and is considered to be one of the most recognized truck designs in history,” said Jeff Schwartz, founder and president of Schwartz Performance. “We were fortunate to find a nice rust-free example right in our backyard. Once we’re done with the transformation, it will handle like a modern sports car and ride and perform better than any new truck.”

As part of the restoration project, Schwartz Performance will partner with some of the industry’s leading suppliers that will provide top-quality parts and equipment for the build. In addition, Schwartz Performance will install its famous bolt-in “G-Machine” chassis system as well as an off-the-shelf performance disc brake upgrade package, using Raybestos components and Raybestos Truck & Medium Duty specialty disc brake pads.

“Once completed by the team at Schwartz Performance, the one-of-a-kind Raybestos ’53 Chevy pickup will be a masterpiece that car enthusiasts everywhere will love,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Based on feedback from past Raybestos builds, we know there will be a lot of folks interested in following this project so we’re really glad it is time for Jeff and his team to get started.”

To keep up with the progress of the Raybestos ’53 Chevy pickup build, including photos of the restoration and the addition of build partners and their performance components, visit RaybestosBuild.com.