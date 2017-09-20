News
ago

Milwaukee Introduces Combination Wrench Sets

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

SK Professional Tools Designs New 90-Tooth Low-Profile Ratchet

Milwaukee Introduces Combination Wrench Sets

Autel Introduces Interchangeable Valve Stems For TPMS Sensors

Advance Auto Parts Launches Availability Challenge For Professional Customers In Atlanta, DC And Tampa Bay Markets

Corrosion Science: Bang, Burn Or Spray

Mitchell 1 Announces The Return Of The 'Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes'

TRW Announces Its Latest Range Extension

Hofmann Offers geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner

Check Out The August Issue Of Brake & Front End Magazine

Milwaukee Tool has introduced its seven- and 15-piece Combination Wrench Sets. These new wrenches offer higher torque due to an anti-slip Max Bite open-ended grip, as well as an I-Beam handle design so users can comfortably apply additional leverage, says the company.

The Max Bite open-ended grip features a geometry that improves the wrench’s grip on nuts and bolts, providing 25% more torque than smooth open-ended wrenches. This geometry also reduces the pressure from corners of bolts to help prevent fastener rounding and stripping.

To alleviate the frustration caused by other wrenches with flat and thin frames that dig into users’ hands, the new Milwaukee Combination Wrenches are designed with an I-Beam handle for superior user comfort, even while applying high torque.


Because wrench sizes can often be hard to see on chrome and can fade more quickly when laser etched, size labels on each of the wrenches are ink-filled for easy identification and readability from multiple angles. These ink-filled labels are also different colors to differentiate SAE and metric sets (red for SAE and black for metric).

For further utility, the seven-piece set comes in a portable, locking storage tray for better organization. The 15-piece set comes in a storage tray that’s designed for long-term storage, and easily fits into any of Milwaukee’s steel storage units.

Combination Wrenches Set Offerings*

  • 48-22-9407: 7pc Combination Wrench Set (SAE): 3/8”, 7/16”, 1/2″, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4″ and storage rack.
  • 48-22-9507: 7pc Combination Wrench Set (Metric): 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm and storage rack.
  • 48-22-9415: 15pc Combination Wrench Set (SAE): 1/4”, 9/32”, 5/16”, 11/32”, 3/8”, 7/16”, 1/2″, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1” and storage rack.
  • 48-22-9515: 15pc Combination Wrench Set (Metric): 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 20mm, 21mm, 22mm and storage rack.

*Milwaukee offers a Lifetime Guarantee on all Combination Wrench Sets

Show Full Article