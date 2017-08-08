News/Innovative Products of America (IPA)
ago

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

WD-40 Specialist Product Line Now Includes Non-Aerosol Degreasers

CRP Automotive Introduces Special Pentosin Transmission Fluid Service Kits

Motorcraft Announces New Loaded Struts

Mac Tools Introduces New Macsimizer Workstation

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

Lisle Offers GM Caster Camber Kit

Raybestos, Schwartz Performance To Restore '53 Chevy Pickup

New Jersey Bill Would Make It Illegal To Sell Unsafe Used Tires

Professional TPMS Tools From K Tool International

2009-2015 Toyota Venza Brake Job


Innovative Products of America (IPA) announces the #9107A Electric Brake Force Meter with Dynamic Load Simulation and Circuit Testing.


It utilizes patent-pending, dynamic load simulation technology to sync with a vehicle’s trailer detection system, allowing the technician to quickly troubleshoot integrated and aftermarket brake controllers without needing a trailer. The tool displays real-time, brake-force output gain and timing, as well as truck-side tow circuit indication.


Designed for 7-spade equipped vehicles, the tool automatically recognizes the electronic signature of both integrated (ITBC) and aftermarket trailer brake controllers. It simulates a trailer load and displays real-time, brake-controller output gain and application timing. In addition to the electric brake monitoring, the #9107A is ideal for troubleshooting all truck-side tow circuits, e.g., tail lights, turn signals, 12V+, reverse and ground condition, etc. The 25′ cable allows for one-man, in-cab testing and is easily stowed inside the provided soft case.

For more information on the #9107A, visit ipatools.com or call 888-786-7899.

Show Full Article