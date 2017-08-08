IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing



Innovative Products of America (IPA) announces the #9107A Electric Brake Force Meter with Dynamic Load Simulation and Circuit Testing.



It utilizes patent-pending, dynamic load simulation technology to sync with a vehicle’s trailer detection system, allowing the technician to quickly troubleshoot integrated and aftermarket brake controllers without needing a trailer. The tool displays real-time, brake-force output gain and timing, as well as truck-side tow circuit indication.



Designed for 7-spade equipped vehicles, the tool automatically recognizes the electronic signature of both integrated (ITBC) and aftermarket trailer brake controllers. It simulates a trailer load and displays real-time, brake-controller output gain and application timing. In addition to the electric brake monitoring, the #9107A is ideal for troubleshooting all truck-side tow circuits, e.g., tail lights, turn signals, 12V+, reverse and ground condition, etc. The 25′ cable allows for one-man, in-cab testing and is easily stowed inside the provided soft case.

For more information on the #9107A, visit ipatools.com or call 888-786-7899.