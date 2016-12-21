Having already raised a record $350,000-plus this year for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” campaign, Federated members are working hard to push that total even higher, collecting toys and donations in their respective communities throughout the holiday season.

“When people think of Toys for Tots, the holidays often come to mind, but at Federated, the Toys for Tots campaign has become a year-round program,” said John Marcum, director of marketing, Federated Auto Parts. “We have conducted fundraising events throughout the year and, because of the generous support of our members and vendors, we have raised over $350,000 for Toys for Tots and we’re not done yet.”

Participating Federated members are collecting donations and toys at their store locations. In addition, financial contributions can be made online by visiting the Federated Auto Parts website at federatedautoparts.com/ToysforTots.aspx and clicking on “Make a Donation.” Donors can use a credit card securely or print out a form and mail it with a check made out to Toys for Tots.

“One of the great things about the Toys for Tots program is that donations are used in the area where the toys and money are collected. This lets our members help provide a Merry Christmas to deserving children in their respective communities,” said Marcum. “While the holiday season may already be upon us, it’s never too late, or too early, to donate to this very worthy cause.”