Coats Offers RC-55 Rim Clamp Tire Changer



The Coats RC Series Rim Clamp tire changers are built for today’s high-speed, general service repair shops, says the company. Building upon the standards of the legendary Coats Rim Clamp tire changer, the RC-55 will execute day after day.

The RC-55 features the RC-Robo-Arm, which allows technicians to efficiently change difficult wheel applications, such as low-profile wheels and run-flat tires.

Built-in bead sealing jets quickly seal beads while the tabletop inflation provides a faster workflow.

Conveniently placed foot pedals provide precise control over every step of the changing process.

