News/Brake Parts Inc (BPI)
ago

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Arnott Launches Enhanced Automotive Products Website

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

ZF Aftermarket Brings Race Dreams To Life With AAPEX, SEMA Show Attendee Giveaway

Bosch Announces September Giving Track Contributions

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announces The Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway Sweepstakes Winners

Check Out The August Issue Of Brake & Front End Magazine

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder

Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing


In the aftermath of the recent devastating hurricanes, employees of Brake Parts Inc (BPI) and Remy Power Products across the U.S. raised money for the American Red Cross and, with a contribution from BPI, donated $25,000 to help with the hurricane relief efforts.

“I’m so proud of the way that the BPI and Remy employees saw a need and then came together to generously donate to the American Red Cross to help the tens of thousands of people who have been displaced and have lost their homes and belongings to the recent hurricanes,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc. “We have a strong history of supporting those in need, whether it be in our community or across the country, and this donation campaign is just another example of the generous spirit of our people.”

For two weeks, employees donated to the campaign and BPI matched the donation to the American Red Cross. The mission of the American Red Cross (redcross.org) is to provide compassionate care and disaster relief to those in need.

Show Full Article