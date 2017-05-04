BCA Bearings Launches Medium-Duty Wheel End Offering



NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, announces the launch of the BCA’s medium-duty product line as an extension to its current wheel-end offering.

“The addition of the medium-duty line of wheel end products is the latest addition by BCA to provide a complete line of premium components to our customers,” said Ray Froude, product manager, Auto & Heavy Duty Truck, NTN. “The expansion of our BCA product line to include medium-duty products puts us one step closer towards our goal.”

BCA Bearings, powered by NTN, a long-time trusted OE supplier to this market, is proud to be providing a solution that includes the most durable bearing products you need to keep Class 4-6 trucks on the road, said the company. Our medium-duty line has you covered with wheel hub assemblies, tapered roller bearings and seals.

Complete product and catalog information for the BCA medium-duty line can be found at TheBCAHub.com and ShowMeTheParts.com.