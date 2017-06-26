Arnott Introduces New Rear Conversion Kits For The 2003-’07 And 2008-’09 Hummer H2



Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced two new aftermarket coil spring conversion kits exclusively designed for the 2003-‘07 and 2008-‘09 Hummer H2 series.

The Kits – C-2987 (2003-’07) and C-2988 (2008-’09) – convert the vehicle’s rear air suspension to a reliable coil spring suspension system and feature powder-coated, variable-rate coil springs made from U.S. steel.

Both kits retail for $299 and are backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. C-2987, for earlier model vehicles, includes Arnott’s exclusive electronic bypass module (EBM), which plugs directly into the OE system with no modifications to shut off dashboard warning lights. C-2988, for later model Hummers, does not require the EBM.

Features include:

Powder-coated U.S. steel coil springs

Electronic bypass module (C-2987)

Designed for easy installation

Detailed installation manual available

To see Arnott’s selection of additional aftermarket replacement parts for the Hummer, visit arnottindustries.com.