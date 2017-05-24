News
ago

Arnott Announces New Front Air Strut For The 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Arnott Announces New Front Air Strut For The 2007-'13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Alliance Turns Up The Summer Heat With The Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway

Brake Parts Inc Recognized By General Motors As A 2016 Supplier Of The Year Winner

Branick Introduces Digital Tire Inflator

LiftMaster Offers Garage Door Openers Designed For Service Bay Doors

Rotary Receives Additional Patent On Trio Three-Stage Lift Arms

Palm Padding In Mechanix Wear Glove Dissipates High-Impact Energy

New Raybestos eCatalog Wins Automotive Content Professionals Network Award

Grey Pneumatic Offers Universal Impact Socket Sets

LTI Tools Introduces Lug Ripper II


Arnott Air Suspension Products now offers a new, not remanufactured, aftermarket air suspension strut for the front of the 2007-2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 Chassis) with AIRMATIC and without 4MATIC.

AS-2820 is designed and assembled in the USA and features a new custom-valved shock absorber assembled with a durable new Continental ContiTech rubber air spring bladder and no lower isolator seal, which is subject to failure on the original equipment, according to Arnott.

The strut is partly protected by an aluminum can and dust baffle to keep out debris and is assembled with heavy-duty crimping rings, seals, O-Rings and bumpstop. This fully assembled air strut plugs directly into the vehicle’s electronic connector and eliminates fault codes.

AS-2820 retails for $675 and is backed by Arnott’s renowned Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Features:
• New Custom-Valved Shock Absorber
• Multi-Ply ContiTech Air Spring Bladder
• Pre-Assembled for Easy Installation
• Detailed Installation Manual
• Designed & Assembled in the USA

For Arnott’s complete 2017 Air Suspension Products Catalog, Click Here.

Show Full Article