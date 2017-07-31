Original Video/tpms
VIDEO: TPMS Sensor Fault On Toyota Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel shows how to use “test before you touch” and other methods to determine if a TPMS sensor fault is with the sensor itself or the TPMS module on the vehicle. Sponsored by Bartec.

