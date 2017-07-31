VIDEO: TPMS Sensor Fault On Toyota Vehicles
Andrew Markel shows how to use “test before you touch” and other methods to determine if a TPMS sensor fault is with the sensor itself or the TPMS module on the vehicle. Sponsored by Bartec.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
