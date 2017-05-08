VIDEO: Test Before You Touch
Andrew Markel shows how Test Before You Touch can help avoid comebacks and improve customer relations by testing the sensors before performing a repair. Sponsored by Bartec USA.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Diagnosing And Replacing Wheel Speed Sensors
VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?
Composite And Floating Rotors: Going Big And Going Light
Andrew Markel shows how Test Before You Touch can help avoid comebacks and improve customer relations by testing the sensors before performing a repair. Sponsored by Bartec USA.