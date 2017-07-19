VIDEO: Diagnosing Undercar Noises During A Test Drive
Andrew Markel shows three tips to use during a test drive to diagnose noises relating to the wheel bearings, drivetrain and other components. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Diagnosing Undercar Noises During A Test Drive
VIDEO: TPMS Deactivation On Custom Rims
VIDEO: Live Axle Bearing Replacement
VIDEO: What Is The TPMS Light Telling You?
Andrew Markel shows three tips to use during a test drive to diagnose noises relating to the wheel bearings, drivetrain and other components. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.