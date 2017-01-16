Early Bird Registration Extended For Women In Auto Care Leadership Conference

Early bird registration has been extended to Jan. 20 for the Women in Auto Care (formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board) 2017 Winter Leadership Conference. The day and a half education and networking conference will be held Feb. 15-16, at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, California, in conjunction with the MACS Training Event and Trade Show. Register now here.

Speakers will include:

• Lauren Fix, The Car Coach

• Rhonda Waters, “Being Your Best Self: Leveraging Your Strengths to Drive High Performance in Work and Life.” All attendees will receive a copy of the book StrengthsFinder 2.0 along with an online assessment.

• LinkedIn Coach, Marc Halpert

• “Beauty in Auto Care,” Karen Grant, The NPD Group

• Beth Crocker, “We Need To Do More Than Lean IN, We Need To Lead”

• Fireside Chat with Judith Walter, 2017 Female Shop Owner of the Year

Rooms in the hotel block already are available – make a reservation today.

In addition, the organization is accepting donations for the silent auction fundraiser that will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15. All proceeds go to its scholarship program. In 2016, the group awarded $60,000 to deserving female students. To make a donation, contact Katy McQuiston.

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].