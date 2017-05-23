News/LiftMaster
LiftMaster Offers Garage Door Openers Designed For Service Bay Doors

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

LiftMaster has met with automotive service professionals to discuss service bay access needs. In response to those needs, LiftMaster created solutions specifically for automotive service facilities.

LiftMaster understands the importance of providing the highest levels of customer service. Cars waiting to gain access to the service area may take technicians away from helping a current customer. Imagine being able to open and close commercial bay doors without having to walk back to the service counter.

Stay Connected and In Control of Your Door No Matter Where You Are.

Exclusive Technology
• MyQ provides revolutionary technology only found in LiftMaster Logic 5.0 Commercial Door Operators.

Easy Setup
• Connect easily to the Internet via your current business network

MyQ Mobile App
Download the FREE MyQ Mobile App and easily register your account at MyLiftMaster.com.
• Enables secure monitoring and control of the operator with a smartphone, tablet or computer.
• Alerts can be received as email or pop-up (push) notifications on a mobile device, ensuring the status of your mobile device.

No Fees
Requires no annual activation fee.

Download the Automotive Service Center Commercial Door Operator Solutions brochure.

