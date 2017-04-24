Axalta Introduces Next Generation Automotive Suspension Coil Spring Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems has introduced the next generation in coil spring coatings. According to the company, Alesta Spring Black is a new hybrid epoxy powder coating that provides flexibility and mechanical resistance as well as superior corrosion resistance.

“Axalta is excited to bring this new coating technology to our coil spring customer base,” said Craig Dietz, Axalta product manager. “These products provide Axalta the opportunity to serve a market that has growing performance needs.”

Complete with enhanced corrosion, impact and stone chip resistance, Spring Black is formulated to allow a vehicle’s coil suspension system to adapt to changing road conditions while supporting the weight of the vehicle. Axalta says the product technology enables the coil suspension system to perform without compromising the integrity of the coating, which is designed as a one-layer system. A high build in the coating’s thickness results in an excellent appearance.

Spring Black has a low curing temperature (150°C/302°F metal), which puts less thermal stress on the spring and reduces energy cost, Axalta says. Spring Black covers more surface area faster due to high transfer efficiency, saving up to 20 percent in powder consumption per square meter, the company added.

To learn more about Axalta’s powder coatings, visit axalta.us/powder.