VIDEO: Brake Bleeding Pressures On Ford Vehicles
Andrew Markel explains how some hardware changes in the brake systems on Ford vehicles made higher brake bleeding pressures necessary. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Key Fob TPMS Relearn Does Not Initiate
VIDEO: Diagnosing Undercar Noises During A Test Drive
VIDEO: TPMS Deactivation On Custom Rims
VIDEO: Live Axle Bearing Replacement
Andrew Markel explains how some hardware changes in the brake systems on Ford vehicles made higher brake bleeding pressures necessary. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.