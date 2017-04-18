Delphi Product & Service Solutions Launches New Steering And Suspension Line In North America

Delphi Product & Service Solutions (DPSS) launched a new line of nearly 2,000 steering and suspension parts for North America in February. Delphi, one of the market leaders in steering and suspension in the European automotive aftermarket, is best known in the United States and Canada for its quality fuel products. Now, Delphi says it plans to leverage its advanced testing capabilities and materials globally. By bringing its European expertise in steering to North America, Delphi offers a new solution for steering repairs from the brand that technicians trust, according to the company.

The new portfolio of steering and suspension parts includes control arms, tie rod ends, sway bar links, inner tie rods, ball joints, bushings, and rack and pinion bellow kits. The currently import-focused product line offers nearly 2,000 SKUs. Applications include Acura, Honda, Audi, Volkswagen, Lexus, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru and more. The line covers more than 241 million vehicles built from 1968 to 2016.

“Launching this new steering and suspension line is an exciting step for us as we continue to grow our business and focus on exceptional customer service,” said Kathy Jorge, vice president, North America, Delphi Product & Service Solutions. “As a global company with a deep OE heritage, we are proud to offer our rigorously tested and long-lasting steering parts to the North American market. We back every one of our parts with our reputation for quality.”

Delphi steering parts are designed and manufactured to ensure they operate to OE specifications. They are tested to withstand temperatures below -40 degree C and more than 120 degree C, and also are exposed to 720 hours of salt spray to protect them against corrosion. Other tests include tensile strength and fatigue testing, 100 percent crack detection, ultrasonic flaw detection and extensive dimensional and material analysis. Delphi’s cataphoretic coating offers additional protection against corrosion, according to the company.

With plans to expand coverage and include more domestic applications through 2020, Delphi says it is committed to growing and serving the needs of customers.