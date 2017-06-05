Early-Bird Registration Ends June 19 For Women In Auto Care Summer Leadership Conference



Registration is now open for the Women in Auto Care (formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board) 2017 Summer Leadership Conference. The day-and-a-half education and networking conference will be held July 19-20 at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Some of the featured speakers are:

Catherine Johns, “Create a Powerful Presence”

“Create a Powerful Presence” Eric Papp , “Building High-Performance Teams and Managing Priorities in a Complex World”

, “Building High-Performance Teams and Managing Priorities in a Complex World” Susan Ulrey , 2016 Woman of Excellence Winner, “Fireside Chat”

, 2016 Woman of Excellence Winner, “Fireside Chat” Behzad Rassuli, Auto Care Association, “Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.”

Featuring top-level speakers, the organizers say this conference is sure to inspire and ignite passion in all those who attend. Cynthia Kay, founder, Cynthia Kay and Co., and Doreen Bolhuis, founder, GymCo Inc., are headlining this event with a workshop that will empower female leaders to new levels by clearing the path to achieve more in their companies and their careers.

With a focus to empower women in the automotive aftermarket, this conference will arm attendees with the industry information they need, as well as give them the opportunity to network with other female professionals from all segments of the industry.

Additional highlights include speed mentoring, a group outing and professional headshots.

For a complete list of speakers, visit the association’s website.

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].