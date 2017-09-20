Walker ‘Fall Rewards’ Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation



For each installation of qualifying Walker brand emissions control products sold during Tenneco’s Walker “Fall Rewards” promotion, participating automotive service professionals can earn $15 in rewards, delivered after the promotion on a single Visa Prepaid card.* Running Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2017, the promotion offers participating service professionals a chance to take home up to $500 in rewards.

“Walker emissions control products play an important part in helping to keep our customers’ vehicles running smoothly while reducing harmful emissions, and we recognize that the service technicians who recommend our products have been important to our continued success,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager, Tenneco. “Tenneco’s latest Walker ‘Fall Rewards’ offer is a perfect opportunity for these hard-working service technicians to earn some extra money before the holiday season.”

Products that qualify under the promotion include various Walker direct-fit catalytic converter and Walker CalCat direct-fit catalytic converter units, designed to comply with stringent emissions regulations and offer a precise, OE-like fit for easy installation. Also included in the offer are Walker Quiet-Flow SS mufflers and welded assemblies, engineered to offer consumers superior engine sound, performance and durability in an OE-style muffler. Universal converters, resonators, pipes/tubing, flex and hardware do not qualify. For a complete list of qualifying products, visit WalkerExhaust.com beginning Sept. 1.

Reward dollars accumulate during the promotional period and are then delivered on one Visa Prepaid card after the promotion ends. Completed scorecards and copies of sales invoices must be postmarked and mailed no later than Nov. 30, 2017 to the promotion headquarters at Walker Exhaust “Fall Rewards” Service Technician Promotion, 600 Main Street, P.O. Box 906, Tonawanda, NY 14150. To learn more about the Walker “Fall Rewards” promotion, contact your Walker emissions control sales representative or parts provider or visit WalkerExhaust.com.

* This card is the property of and is issued by Bank of America, N.A. pursuant to a license from Visa USA and must be returned upon request. This Card is not a credit card and expires on the date listed on the front of the card and has no value after that date. This Card may be used for purchases at merchants that accept Visa cards. This Card may be subject to fees and certain restrictions on use. See your cardholder agreement and associated materials for details.