Walker Emissions Control Line Now Covers Nearly 21M Additional Repair Opportunities

The Walker Emissions Control product line now covers an additional 21 million passenger-vehicle repair opportunities as a result of Tenneco’s introduction of 103 new direct-fit catalytic converter, premium muffler/muffler assembly, pipe, resonator and hardware part numbers.

Among the new parts now available through Walker suppliers are 27 additional direct-fit Walker CalCat California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant catalytic converters, 23 direct-fit Walker Ultra Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliant converters and 29 premium, stainless-steel Walker Quiet-Flow SS mufflers/muffler assemblies. These new part numbers together cover more than 400 popular late-model applications.

“It is our daily mission to help vehicle service providers expand their emissions control businesses by providing superior product quality and coverage for vehicles entering the aftermarket replacement cycle,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Whether the consumer owns an import or domestic model, needs a CARB- or EPA-compliant converter or prefers a stainless steel or conventional muffler, shops that rely on Walker are positioned to earn the business.”

Leading new Walker CalCat converter coverage includes:

2004-’07 Cadillac CTS (V6)

2008-’09 Chevrolet Cobalt and Pontiac G5 (L4)

2007-’09 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan (V6)

2007-’08 Honda Fit (L4)

2005-’08 Nissan Maxima (V6)

2006-’09 Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio and Kia Rio5 (L4)

2007-’09 Hyundai Elantra (L4)

The new Walker Ultra EPA-compliant converters cover the following applications, among others:

2008-’17 Buick Enclave (V6)

2013-’16 Buick Encore (L4)

2011-’16 Chevrolet Cruze (L4)

2013-’15 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee (V6)

2011-’14 Ford F100 and F150 (V6)

2010-’15 Lexus RX350 (V6)

2013-’16 Nissan Altima (L4)

2014-’16 Toyota Highlander (V6)

2011-’16 Toyota Sienna (V6)

New Walker Quiet-Flow SS muffler part numbers offer coverage of these and other popular applications:

2011-’15 Ford Edge (V6)

2011-’16 Ford F250 and F350 Super Duty (V8)

2013-’16 Ford Fusion (L4)

2014-’16 Honda Ridgeline (V6)

2011-’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee (V6)

2010-’13 Kia Forte (L4)

2014-’16 Subaru Forester (H4)

For a complete list of the latest Walker coverage and to learn more about Walker Emissions Control products, visit walkerexhaust.com.