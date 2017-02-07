Wagner Brake Continues Expansion Of Its Brake, Rotor And Hydraulic Lines

Wagner, a global provider of braking innovations from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, announced it has grown its application coverage by 926 brake, rotor and hydraulic part numbers. According to Federal-Mogul, Wagner is a premium, trusted, single source of complete brake service solutions for today’s North American, Asian and European vehicles.

Wagner has added 462 new premium E-Shield Rotors, now covering 98 percent of the VIO. These rotors are manufactured with an electrostatic coating that inhibits corrosion, an attractive look for open spoke wheels and easy removal for service, the company says. E-Shield Rotors feature a turned smooth finish for proper and faster seating of the brake pads, and also are built to tight tolerances to ensure balance with unique, application-vane designs for better cooling capabilities.

Wagner also introduced 427 new hydraulic parts, now covering 95 percent of the vehicles on the road today. Federal-Mogul says Wagner hydraulics feature innovative engineering and exceptional quality control, manufactured to OE and material design specifications and tested to meet or exceed SAE standards.

In addition, Wagner has introduced new part numbers for its Wagner OEX brake pad product line, providing patent-pending, customized braking designs for millions of trucks, SUVs and CUVs in operation, bringing total coverage to 98 percent. Wagner also increased its ThermoQuiet ceramic disc brake coverage to 99 percent throughout the year.

“Wagner continues to be the leader in premium aftermarket braking,” said Christopher Battershell, director, braking product management, North America, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Wagner’s aggressive commitment to expand its product offerings across the board increases repair opportunities and makes it the installer’s single source to fully restore a vehicle’s brake system to its optimal performance level.”

To learn more about these and other Wagner solutions, contact your Wagner Brake supplier or Federal-Mogul representative, or visit wagnerbrake.com.