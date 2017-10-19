VIDEO: Wheel Displacement Sensor Diagnostics
Andrew Markel discusses the wheel displacement sensor (or ride height sensor) and the modules these sensors communicate with in order to determine ride height. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
