Original Video/Ride Height
ago

VIDEO: Wheel Displacement Sensor Diagnostics

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Wheel Displacement Sensor Diagnostics

Getting Better at Eliminating Brake Noise

Toe and Tie Rods

Piecing Together The Air Ride Diagnostic Puzzle

Alignment Spec: Corvette C6

VIDEO: Upper Strut Mount Replacement

VIDEO: Steering Angle Sensor Recalibration

VIDEO: Maintaining TPMS Operation When Mounting Snow Tires

Smile, You're On Dash Cam

Brake Job: 2009-2014 Volkswagen Routan

Andrew Markel discusses the wheel displacement sensor (or ride height sensor) and the modules these sensors communicate with in order to determine ride height. Sponsored by Standard.

Show Full Article