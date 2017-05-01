VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]



Andrew Markel answers a reader question about TPMS relearn procedures and how a dedicated TPMS tool that is able to communicate with the TPMS module through the OBDII can help streamline the process. Sponsored by BARTEC USA.

Scan tools or dedicated TPMS tools that can interface through the OBDII connection can have advantages when it becomes too difficult to reprogram vehicles — even on vehicles that have key fob or DIC relearn procedures.