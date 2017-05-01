Original Video/VIDEO
VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine.

Andrew Markel answers a reader question about TPMS relearn procedures and how a dedicated TPMS tool that is able to communicate with the TPMS module through the OBDII can help streamline the process. Sponsored by BARTEC USA.

Scan tools or dedicated TPMS tools that can interface through the OBDII connection can have advantages when it becomes too difficult to reprogram vehicles — even on vehicles that have key fob or DIC relearn procedures.

 

