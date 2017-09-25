VIDEO: Upper Strut Mount Replacement
Andrew Markel discusses the upper strut mount and its importance to a strut replacement job, including the prevention of the strut binding and memory steer. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
