Ride Control/struts
VIDEO: Upper Strut Mount Replacement

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses the upper strut mount and its importance to a strut replacement job, including the prevention of the strut binding and memory steer. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

