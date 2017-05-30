Original Video/Transmission
ago

VIDEO: How Do Transmission Speed Sensors Work?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

BRAKES: How Does Fluid and Friction Change Brake Pedal Feel?

Vehicle Alignment Spec: 2002-2010 Jeep Liberty

VIDEO: How Do Transmission Speed Sensors Work?

VIDEO: Most Common Error When Installing Programmable TPMS Sensors

VIDEO: What Does A TPMS Sensor Transmit?

Volkswagen Jetta A5/MK5 Brake Job

VIDEO: TPMS Signal Transmission

VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?

VIDEO: Using TPMS Relearn Data

VIDEO: Diagnosing And Replacing Wheel Speed Sensors

Andrew Markel shows the importance of the transmission speed sensor, and how it can reveal information such as if an automatic transmission is slipping. Sponsored by Standard.

Show Full Article