VIDEO: How Do Transmission Speed Sensors Work?
Andrew Markel shows the importance of the transmission speed sensor, and how it can reveal information such as if an automatic transmission is slipping. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
