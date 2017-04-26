VIDEO: TPMS And The Two Foot Rule
Andrew Markel shows a simple and quick tip for when a TPMS sensor is not transmitting or receiving properly. Sponsored by ATEQ.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: TPMS And The Two Foot Rule
VIDEO: Brake Bleeding Pressures On Ford Vehicles
VIDEO: Toyota TPMS: To Trust Or Not Trust The Button
Andrew Markel shows a simple and quick tip for when a TPMS sensor is not transmitting or receiving properly. Sponsored by ATEQ.