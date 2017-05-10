Original Video/Diagnostic
VIDEO: TPMS Signal Transmission

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

TPMS sensors last a long time on a vehicle because they wake up for use and sleep when not in use. How do they know? Andrew Markel explains. Sponsored by Standard.

