VIDEO: TPMS Signal Transmission
TPMS sensors last a long time on a vehicle because they wake up for use and sleep when not in use. How do they know? Andrew Markel explains. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
