VIDEO: TPMS Sensor Blocked By Brake Components

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel introduces a simple tip for if you have a TPMS sensor that is not being detected by the module. Sponsored by Bartec.

