Original Video/TPMS
ago

VIDEO: Why TPMS Matters To Technicians And Shop Owners

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Why TPMS Matters To Technicians And Shop Owners

Brakelight (August 1952)

Why Charging More For Brake Jobs Keeps Customers Coming Back

2011-2017 Buick Regal Alignment

ABS Electronic Line Locks: Show Off Or Stupid?

VIDEO: Live Axle Bearing Replacement

VIDEO: Diagnosing Undercar Noises During A Test Drive

VIDEO: Clicking Noise After Wheel Hub Replacement

ABS Electronic Line Locks: Show Off Or Stupid?

Air Ride Repair Vs. Conversion: Weighing The Pros And Cons Of Air Ride Repair Options

Andrew Markel explains why technicians and shop owners should not be afraid of servicing TPMS systems, and how the right training and tools can make any job easier. Sponsored by Bartec.

Show Full Article