VIDEO: Steering Angle Sensor Recalibration
ASE certified technician Andrew Markel discusses the importance of recalibrating the steering angle sensor after disconnecting the battery in a vehicle. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
