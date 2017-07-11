Bearings/bearings
VIDEO: Live Axle Bearing Replacement

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel describes how the breather is an often-forgotten but very important part to forget replacing on a live axle bearing job. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

