VIDEO: HID Modules And The Infinite Resistance
Andrew Markel discusses the HID ballast module and how the internal construction of the bulbs can render diagnosis with a voltmeter useless. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
