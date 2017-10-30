Original Video/lighting
VIDEO: HID Modules And The Infinite Resistance

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses the HID ballast module and how the internal construction of the bulbs can render diagnosis with a voltmeter useless. Sponsored by Standard.

